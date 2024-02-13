Home / India News / 'Aastha' train carrying 2,000 pilgrims flagged off from Goa to Ayodhya

'Aastha' train carrying 2,000 pilgrims flagged off from Goa to Ayodhya

A special "Aastha" train carrying around 2,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been flagged off from Goa

Representative image
Press Trust of India Panaji

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A special "Aastha" train carrying around 2,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been flagged off from Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other MLAs were present at the flagging off ceremony held on Monday evening at Thivim railway station in North Goa district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sawant said he along with all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya on February 15 when everyone, including those who have travelled by the train from Goa, will offer prayers to Lord Ram.

He said the people of Goa are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this dream come true.

Devotees have been visiting Ayodhya in large numbers after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple there on January 22.

The Indian Railways had announced "Aastha Special" trains to ferry devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

Tanavade said people from various walks of life will be travelling by this train to Ayodhya.

Goans have been excited about visiting Ayodhya since the inauguration of the Ram temple in the UP city, he added.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Haryana government 'harassing' farmers, says farm leader Sarwan Singh

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Delhi records minimum temperature of 11 deg C, haze in parts of city

Congress is equally at fault: Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Farmers' protest: Over 200 unions to march to Delhi today; all details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRam templeIndian RailwaysUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story