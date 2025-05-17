Abhijit Banerjee joins Telangana Rising Advisory Board for development

Nobel laureate economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Saturday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and discussed several innovative ideas in urban development, economic growth, augmenting public revenues, fiscal discipline, large-scale skilling and jobs creation.

The Nobel laureate also accepted the invitation from the chief minister to join the illustrious and globally renowned list of advisors of the 'Telangana Rising' vision board, an official release said.

The Telangana government's vision of growth, investments, job creation, building great infrastructure and welfare for all sections is described as 'Telangana Rising'.

While discussing mass-scale job creation, Banerjee spoke of the need to create unique short-term courses in traditional skills with modern design and appeal, marketing, use of social media technology to help traditional artisans turn into modern entrepreneurs, it said.

He also suggested to the CM to include crafts, arts and creativity as a significant part of the Bharat Future City'.

Banerjee also expressed appreciation for the pioneering efforts of CM Reddy in enrollment of transgenders into police and municipal departments, envisioning Hyderabad's core urban area within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as a pure-services zone, and creation of skills and a sports university.

The CM elaborated the various empowerment programmes for women Self-Help Groups, youth and farmers.

Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials participated in the discussion, the release added.