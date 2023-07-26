Home / India News / About 601 km of Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road completed: Gadkari

About 601 km of Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road completed: Gadkari

Construction work of about 601 km on the 825-km 'Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road' has been completed, Parliament was informed on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Out of 825 km, about 601 km has been completed, he added. (Photo: PIB)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Improvement of 5 National Highways (NHs) connecting Chardham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, including Tanakpur to Pithoragarh section of Kailas-Mansarovar yatra -- covering a total length of 825 km is being undertaken in Uttarakhand, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Out of 825 km, about 601 km has been completed, he added.

On the status of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, he said, "The total length of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is about 213 km which was awarded at the cost of about Rs 6,392 crores and has present progress of 30.7 per cent".

Topics :Nitin GadkariParliament

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

