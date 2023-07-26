About 601 km of Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road completed: Gadkari

Construction work of about 601 km on the 825-km 'Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road' has been completed, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Improvement of 5 National Highways (NHs) connecting Chardham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, including Tanakpur to Pithoragarh section of Kailas-Mansarovar yatra -- covering a total length of 825 km is being undertaken in Uttarakhand, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Out of 825 km, about 601 km has been completed, he added.

On the status of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, he said, "The total length of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is about 213 km which was awarded at the cost of about Rs 6,392 crores and has present progress of 30.7 per cent".