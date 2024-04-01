Home / India News / Above-normal maximum temperatures likely during April-June, says IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures likely during April-June, says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period

Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from April 19.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period. Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said.

Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said.
 

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states in April, the IMD said.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April, the weather office said.

Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April.

Lok Sabha polls in India will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

 

Topics :heatHeatwavesIMDweather forecasts

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

