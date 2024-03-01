Sensex (    %)
                        
India likely to experience warmer start to summer season this year: IMD

El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season

Indian economy, Indian market, heatwave

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

India is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.
The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).
India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.
Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.
Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.
Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions -- the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.
La Nina conditions -- generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India -- are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

