Absence of teachers frustrates purpose of Right to Education Act: HC

The Allahabad High Court observed that the absence of teachers frustrates the very purpose of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and refused to interfere with the suspension of primary school teachers who were found absent from their school during an inspection.

The court also directed the state government to frame a policy ensuring the presence of teachers in schools within three months.

Justice Prakash Padia, while disposing of the writ petitions filed by Indra Devi and Leena Singh Chauhan, observed that the teachers are the "pillars of knowledge" and revered as 'Guru' in the Indian culture. The state government has an obligation to ensure the imparting of unbarred education to children.