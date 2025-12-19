Goa Liberation Day 2025: History, significance and why December 19 matters

December 19 marks a significant milestone in Goan history, commemorating the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule and formally integrated into India in 1961. The end of colonial rule brought down nearly four and a half centuries—451 years—of Portuguese presence in the coastal state.

Purushottam Kakodkar led the newly established Goa branch of the Indian National Congress, which had its headquarters in Panjim, following Goa's liberation. In the Lok Sabha, he served as a member of parliament for North Goa.

History and significance of Goa Liberation Day

When much of the subcontinent was liberated from British rule in 1947, Portugal refused to grant Goa independence or let it join India. Portugal argued that Goa was an essential component of Portugal, not just a colony, and that it was culturally and religiously distinct from the rest of India.

During Jawaharlal Nehru's time as prime minister, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Vijay to capture Goa and integrate it with the rest of India. The Indian Armed Forces carried out synchronised air, naval, and land strikes during the more than 36-hour operation.

Goa was freed from Portuguese domination thanks to the efforts of several people, including Purushottam Kakodkar. In opposition to colonial rule in Goa, they organised movements and started a number of protests.

PM Modi's message on Goa Liberation Day 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Goa Liberation Day that the day reminds the country of a defining period in its history and honours the unwavering spirit of individuals who bravely and resolutely battled for freedom and refused to accept injustice.

In a post on X on Friday, Prime Minister Modi mentioned, "Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa."

Banks to remain closed on Goa Liberation Day 2025

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, which includes both RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays, banks in Goa will be closed today and tomorrow, Friday through Saturday, December 19–20, due to Goa Liberation Day and Losoong/Namsoong. December 2025 will see 18 official bank holidays, including required weekly days off on the second Saturday and Sunday of the month.