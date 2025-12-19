Hazardous air grips Delhi, several areas slip into severe AQI levels

With no respite in sight, Delhi continues to reel under hazardous air conditions. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Several stations, including Anand Vihar, recorded AQI in the severe range.

AQI readings across key areas:

Anand Vihar: 437

Ashok Vihar: 391

Bawana: 378

Chandni Chowk: 386

RK Puram: 436

Rohini: 396

Vivek Vihar: 436 ITO: 436

However, some parts of the city showed slight variations. Dilshad Garden recorded an AQI of 356, which was relatively better than other locations but still indicated poor air quality.

ALSO READ: Delhi pollution curbs open new market for ICE-to-EV retrofitters On Thursday, by 4 pm, the 24-hour average AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 373, CPCB data showed. Of the 40 air quality monitoring stations across the city, 15 recorded ‘severe’ air quality. Anand Vihar logged the highest reading at 441, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category. CPCB AQI categories: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe What is the government doing to curb pollution? As air quality deteriorated further, the Delhi government tightened curbs. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV restrictions across the Delhi-NCR region.

Restrictions on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms, along with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule, came into effect on Thursday. Vehicles without BS-VI engines are barred from entering Delhi. The move is expected to impact about 1.2 million vehicles entering the city daily from neighbouring areas such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida. Petrol pumps have been directed to refuse fuel to vehicles without valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates. Under Grap Stage IV, vehicles carrying construction material have also been barred from entering the city. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have been banned.

The government has also asked all private and government offices to switch to work from home starting Thursday, failing which action may be taken. ALSO READ: Delhi to overhaul PUC system, roll out carpool app to curb air pollution Physical classes for primary schools have been suspended, while secondary and higher secondary students have been given the option to attend classes online or in person. Delhi weather forecast Dense fog and cold wave conditions continue to envelop the national capital, disrupting daily life and delaying several flight operations. For Friday, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours, along with mist or shallow fog at night.