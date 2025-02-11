ACB to take legal action against Kejriwal, AAP leaders on poaching claims

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will likely take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Mukesh Ahlawat and Sanjay Singh in the next few days after failing to receive any reply on the notice the bureau sent on allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach AAP MLAs, as per sources from the ACB.

According to the sources, if no reply is received from the AAP, then ACB would write to Delhi Police to take legal action against AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Mukesh Ahlawat and Sanjay Singh in the next few days.

On February 7, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Delhi issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Mukesh Ahlawat over allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to poach leaders of the Kejriwal-led party.

The ACB had also issued a notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, requesting his presence for an investigation into the allegations of bribes being offered to party MLAs.

According to the notice, deemed to be of a serious nature, prompting the ACB to intervene urgently in order to establish the truth.

The party's convenor was also requested to make himself available and provide information. The information required revolved around details of the 16 AAP MLAs who were allegedly offered bribes, the contents of tweets posted by these MLAs, and the identities of the individuals who made the bribery offers.

Additionally, the ACB had requested any other evidence that could support Kejriwal's claims about the bribe offers, that he and other party members have made on social media platforms.

Kejriwal had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach the candidates of AAP, offering them Rs 15 crore each. BJP has vehemently denied the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," he added.

These allegations were made just two days before (February 6) the counting of votes of the Delhi assembly elections.