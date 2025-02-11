Govt offices in Delhi to stay closed on Feb 12 for 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

The Delhi government, through an official notice on Monday, declared February 12 as a public holiday in celebration of Ravidas Jayanti. However, the notice mentioned that the restricted holiday on the account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti announced in November 2024 has been cancelled.

The notification issued by the general administration department stated, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti".

Who was Guru Ravidas?

Through his poems and teachings, the Indian poet-saint Ravidas, who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries, advocated against social ills such as caste inequality and untouchability. Members of the Sikh faith and his followers both celebrate his Jayanti, the anniversary of his birth.

He was born in Varanasi and promoted human equality as well as devotion to God via humility and love rather than rigid rituals. His followers, known as Ravidassia, place a strong emphasis on bhakti, or individual devotion to God, which does not require a priest. The Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text of Sikhism, contains the hymns of Ravidas. It is also said that his teachings shaped the perspectives of later social reformers, such as Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak.