Action launched against those spreading fake clips on railways: Govt

While speaking to mediapersons, he also appealed to people not to circulate fake videos as this creates confusion among passengers

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south
Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:09 AM IST
Strict action has been initiated against those people who circulate fake videos targeting railways on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday after reviewing crowd management measures at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.

While speaking to mediapersons, he also appealed to people not to circulate fake videos as this creates confusion among passengers.

Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season.

"The minister inspected the holding area at the station and also directly interacted with passengers. During the interaction, he took feedback from passengers regarding the cleanliness of the station premises and the facilities being provided," a press note from the railway ministry said.

According to the press note, the railways have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience despite the huge rush.

"Passenger convenience and safety are our top priority. Strict action has been initiated against those who circulate fake videos about railways on social media," Vaishnaw stated, appealing to people to refrain from such activities.

During the inspection, Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, and Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, along with several other senior railway officials, were present.

Viashnaw had inspected the newly constructed holding area at the New Delhi station on Saturday and spoken to passengers about safety and amenities.

Railways Indian Railways transport

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

