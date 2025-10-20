Action launched against those spreading fake clips on railways: Govt

Strict action has been initiated against those people who circulate fake videos targeting railways on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday after reviewing crowd management measures at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.

While speaking to mediapersons, he also appealed to people not to circulate fake videos as this creates confusion among passengers.

Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season.

"The minister inspected the holding area at the station and also directly interacted with passengers. During the interaction, he took feedback from passengers regarding the cleanliness of the station premises and the facilities being provided," a press note from the railway ministry said.