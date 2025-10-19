Home / India News / Our full effort is to make Lucknow world-class city: Rajnath Singh

Our full effort is to make Lucknow world-class city: Rajnath Singh

Irrespective of whether he remains MP or not, his commitment to Lucknow's development will remain, Singh said

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
He said, "There are cities named Lucknow in many countries around the world! I just returned from Australia four days ago, and Lucknow is there too. But I want our Lucknow to become world-class." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that our full effort is to make Lucknow a world-class city.

Irrespective of whether he remains MP or not, his commitment to Lucknow's development will remain, Singh said.

Addressing a function organised after inaugurating projects in Jankipuram Sector F on Sunday, the last day of his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Singh said, "We are fully committed to the development of Lucknow. And our full effort is to make Lucknow a world-class city."  He said, "There are cities named Lucknow in many countries around the world! I just returned from Australia four days ago, and Lucknow is there too. But I want our Lucknow to become world-class."  The defence minister said that when it comes to the development of Uttar Pradesh, he has tried to do whatever he could.

"Whatever work I am doing today is with the blessings of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Singh said as he inaugurated a community centre and library, and virtually unveiled the statues of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singh said, "The BrahMos missile factory has been established in Lucknow, which will prove to be a milestone in the city's industrial development." He said that the community development centre being inaugurated here was built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and comes under the Ministry of Defence.

Singh said that HAL is doing remarkable work, and three days ago, HAL's unit in Nashik manufactured a 4.5-generation fighter plane, which he had inaugurated.

He said that people face challenges finding space for weddings and other celebrations, so he resolved to build a community centre in each of the five Assembly constituencies of his parliamentary constituency.

He also said that he aims to ensure that there is not a single park in Lucknow that lacks an open gym.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajnath SinghUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

