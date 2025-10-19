Power bank catches fire on Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

A passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, with the cabin crew extinguishing the fire, sources said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.
The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.
The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.
"The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the standard operating procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds," the statement said.
Details about the number of passengers on board the flight were not available.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app