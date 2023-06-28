Home / India News / J&K L-G issues Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Doda accident

The LG announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accidents

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate road accidents.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in road accidents in Doda and Ramban districts.

Eight people were killed and 17 sustained injuries after three vehicles plunged into deep gorges in the two districts in three separate incidents on Tuesday, police said.

The LG announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accidents.

Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate road accidents.

In a tweet, the LG said, Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected.

