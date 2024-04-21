Home / India News / Aditya solar mission continuously sending data about Sun: Isro chief

Aditya solar mission continuously sending data about Sun: Isro chief

"We are looking into the sun in a continuous manner - UV magnetic charges observation, corona graph observation, X-ray observation and other things," he said

All observations will happen now but the results will be known later, he said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ISRO chief S Somnath on Sunday said that the Aditya L I solar mission of the premier space research agency is continuously sending data about the Sun.

Somnath, who was speaking to reporters here after being conferred a special award by jewellery major P C Chandra Group, said several instruments of the spacecraft are working continuously to feed data on many aspects.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are looking into the sun in a continuous manner - UV magnetic charges observation, corona graph observation, X-ray observation and other things," he said.

India's first solar mission craft, Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched on September 2, 2023.

"As we are keeping this satellite for five years, the observation will be analysed as a long-term measure. It is not like your instant news that something has been reported about the sun today, something else will happen tomorrow, things will happen every day," he explained.

All observations will happen now but the results will be known later, he said.

"Eclipse happens as the sun is blocked by the moon. It is not like that anything happens within the sun during an eclipse. But obviously, our mission is also collecting data about the sun before, during and after an eclipse, Somnath said, while answering a question on whether the mission will throw light on the solar eclipse.

Speaking about collaborations with other space agencies, he said ISRO is building a joint satellite NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).

Also Read

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Sun Life goes big on GenAI and emerging tech to drive client excellence

Highlights: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

Kejriwal didn't raise insulin issue with Aiims specialists: Tihar officials

Four J'khand DMs fined for submitting incomplete reports on Ganga pollution

15% drop in over-speeding challans till mid-April, say Delhi Police

ED arrests retired IAS officer Tuteja in Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam case

Massive fire breaks out in under-construction building in central Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROSolar mission

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story