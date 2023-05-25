Adopt technology like judiciary: Meghwal's message to state officials

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday urged officials of state legislatures to adopt technology the way the executive and the judiciary have done to improve their functioning.

When the executive, through the Digital India programme, and the judiciary, through the eCourts Project, have adopted technology to their benefit, the legislature should also use it to its advantage, the minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs said.

Delivering the valedictory address at a two-day workshop on 'National eVidhan Application (NeVA)' here, Meghwal said there was an initial hesitation when technology was introduced in the industry, such as steam, electricity, IT solution and artificial intelligence.

"But technology has become an integral part of our lives," the minister said, underling the need to adopt it.

NeVA seeks to make the functioning of state legislatures paperless and integrate all 37 legislative houses on to 'One Nation, One Application'.

Meghwal was recently also given the charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.