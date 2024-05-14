Home / India News / Advocates can't be held liable under Consumer Protection Act, says SC

Advocates can't be held liable under Consumer Protection Act, says SC

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said the legal profession is sui generis (unique) and the nature of work is specialised and cannot be compared with other professions

Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that advocates are not liable for deficiency of services under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and cannot be sued for poor service before consumer courts.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said the legal profession is sui generis (unique) and the nature of work is specialised and cannot be compared with other professions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Advocates have to respect client's autonomy, not entitled to make concessions without express instructions from client and transgress authority. Considerable amount of direct control is with client of advocate. This strengthens our opinion that contract is of personal service and excluded from definition of service under Consumer Protection Act," the bench said.

The judgement came on plea filed by bar bodies, such as Bar Council of India, Delhi High Court Bar Association and Bar of Indian Lawyers, and other individuals challenging a 2007 verdict of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which has ruled that advocates and their services come under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Also Read

Pankaj Udhas, India's ghazal icon, passes away after prolonged illness

UP govt considering bars in Noida, Ghaziabad to stay open till 4 am

Lawyers write to CJI against groups trying to 'pressure' judiciary

Pankaj Udhas death: Last rites to be held on Tuesday, his daughter confirms

If judges can go to National Judicial Academy, why not lawyers: SC

Kerala govt's borrowing lawsuit to be listed before constitution bench: SC

Several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails, search operation underway

Firing outside Salman's home: One more member of Lawrence gang arrested

Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, BMC-Railways exchange blame. Top updates

LIVE: Supreme Court reserves orders on contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved over misleading ads

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtConsumer Protection Billconsumer rightsconsumer protection lawIndian JudiciaryJudicial service

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story