LIVE: Telangana has decided to choose people-friendly govt, says Cong chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday said the people of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent and people-friendly government that has a safety net for the disadvantaged. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers and vote for the Congress. Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise." Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement: Reuters