LIVE: Telangana has decided to choose people-friendly govt, says Cong chief

6:45 AM
Triangular battle set for Telangana assembly polls: Key constituencies and candidates in focus
The high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled for Thursday, will witness a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Polling is set for all 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.
In the hours preceding voters' presence at polling booths, here's a glimpse into key constituencies that will shape the political landscape. The list of important constituencies includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others.