LIVE: Telangana has decided to choose people-friendly govt, says Cong chief

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 09:31 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday said the people of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent and people-friendly government that has a safety net for the disadvantaged. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers and vote for the Congress. Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise." Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement: Reuters 

6:45 AM

Triangular battle set for Telangana assembly polls: Key constituencies and candidates in focus

9:22 AM

Telangana people have decided to choose transparent, people-friendly govt: Cong chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday said the people of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent and people-friendly government that has a safety net for the disadvantaged.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers and vote for the Congress.

9:12 AM

T'gana polls: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha and Telugu actor Allu Arjun were among the prominent people to cast their ballot in the Telangana Legislative Assembly election on Thursday.

Accompanied by family members, Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth in Kachiguda here.

Hailing India's democracy, Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, said one does not get the right to criticise the political system without fulfilling the responsibility of voting.

8:57 AM

Schools closed in Tamil Nadu's Chennai after constant heavy downpour

8:35 AM

NDRF on standby in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam town as IMD issues cyclone warning

Tamil Nadu | NDRF on standby in Arakkonam town in view of an impending cyclone warning issued by IMD.
 

8:25 AM

Telangana polls: Former cricketer and Cong MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin casts vote

8:13 AM

Telangana Assembly polls: Here's what G Kishan Reddy had to say after casting his vote

After casting his vote, Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy says, "People should exercise their right to vote. I appeal to the public to fulfil their responsibility. I want to tell the public that today is the chance to choose your government. People should look at the candidate or party, not be lured by liquor and other things ."
 
He adds, "We don't need MLAs from other parties. We will form the government on our own in the state. We will get majority in Telangana."

7:56 AM

Telangana Elections: Voting halted for the last 30 minutes at Booth No. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy

7:46 AM

Telangana Assembly polls: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling station to cast vote

7:33 AM

Former US State Secy Henry Kissinger dies at the age of 100 at his Connecticut home

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement: Reuters
 

7:24 AM

Telangana Assembly polls: BRS MLC K Kavitha urges urban voters to exercise their franchise

BRS MLC K Kavitha's appeals to urban voters to exercise their franchise in Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad
 
"I urge urban votes to come out and vote. Voting is a crucial aspect of nation building process."

7:14 AM

Telangana polls: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

7:08 AM

Voting underway for 119 seats in Telangana, 2,290 candidates in the fray

7:03 AM

Canada says Google will pay $74 million annually to Canadian news industry under new online law

Canada's government has said it has reached a deal with Google for the company to contribute $100 million Canadian dollars annually to the country's news industry to comply with a new Canadian law requiring tech companies to pay publishers for their content.

The agreement removes a threat by Google to block the ability to search for Canadian news on Googl

6:50 AM

Ten Israelis, 4 Thai nationals released by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas released 16 hostages late Wednesday in the last swap for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel under the current Gaza truce, as international mediators raced to seal another extension to allow further exchanges and prolong the halt of Israel's air and ground offensive.

The Israeli military said a group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals had been freed by Hamas and exited Gaza. Earlier, two Russian-Israeli women were freed by Hamas in a separate release. Israel was set to free 30 Palestinian prisoners in return.

6:49 AM

Telangana Assembly polls: Ahead of elections, mock polling underway in various districts

6:46 AM

"We're on high alert," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Pneumonia outbreak in China

After an advisory issued by the Centre to all the states in connection to the emergence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that although it is not clear in the advisory as to which disease we have to prepare for, but we are on high alert.

"A letter has been sent to all the states by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Central Government. It has been said that in China, respiratory infection is being seen in children, which is like influenza and pneumonia and corona-like symptoms have also been seen in it. But it is not clear in the Central Government's letter as to which disease it is and what is its treatment. It's a general advisory. I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions," the Aam Aadmi Party leader told ANI.

6:46 AM

Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I, GRAP-II restrictions in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II following a weather department prediction that pollution levels in the national capital might fluctuate.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said, "Keeping the improved pollution levels in mind, GRAP-III restrictions have been removed. However, the weather department has predicted that the pollution level could fluctuate if the wind speed slows. To avoid such a situation, all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I and GRAP-II restrictions."

6:45 AM

Triangular battle set for Telangana assembly polls: Key constituencies and candidates in focus

The high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled for Thursday, will witness a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Polling is set for all 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. 

In the hours preceding voters' presence at polling booths, here's a glimpse into key constituencies that will shape the political landscape. The list of important constituencies includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others.
Topics :Gopal RaiTelanganaAssembly electionsKCRBJPCongressTRSOwaisiAsaduddin Owaisipollingcentral governmentDelhi governmentSaurabh BharadwajChinaDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 06:44 AM IST

