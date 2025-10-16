AG approves contempt proceedings against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

Last week, Kishore tried to attack CJI Gavai during routine proceedings in the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, brought the matter before a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, seeking to list the criminal contempt case, the news report said.

Singh told the Bench that the Attorney General had granted the sanction, and SG Mehta confirmed this. “I have taken the consent of the Attorney General and seeking a listing tomorrow,” Singh said. SG Mehta added, “Learned AG has given consent, I would also join my learned friend and request your lordship to take up the contempt. It is constitutional integrity which is under question.”

Singh also requested a “John-Doe” order to restrain social media posts glorifying the incident. Bench questions need to reopen the matter The Bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, questioned whether the issue needed further attention, noting that the CJI himself had chosen to let the incident pass. “Hon'ble CJI has been extremely magnanimous...that shows the institution is not affected by these kind of incidents,” Justice Kant said. Singh countered that the continuing discussion on social media was damaging the institution. “But the way it is going on and on and the manner in which social media is giving traction to it is causing some damage to the institution,” he said. SG Mehta described the CJI’s restraint as a “gesture of majesty” but noted that social media users justifying the incident were raising concerns about institutional integrity. “It is a matter of institutional integrity,” he said.

ALSO READ: 'Have no regrets, God did it': Lawyer after throwing shoe at CJI Gavai Singh also said, “Some people say Lord Vishnu will justify it. Lord Vishnu will never justify it and justify this kind of violence. It is an insult to Lord Vishnu also.” Justice Kant agreed, adding that holy scriptures do not condone violence. However, he expressed concern that reopening the matter could further fuel social media attention. Justice Bagchi echoed these concerns, warning that reviving the matter could give publicity seekers a fresh opportunity, the news report said. Justice Bagchi also highlighted that reopening the case could divert the court’s attention from more urgent matters.