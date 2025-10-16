Dhanteras 2025: When is Dhantrayodashi? Know date, significance and rituals

Dhanteras Date: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, symbolising the arrival of prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy.

Across India, devotees observe Dhanteras with great devotion and enthusiasm, decorating their homes with diyas, rangoli, and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the divine deities of wealth and abundance. Temples and households echo with chants and prayers, as people seek blessings for success and financial stability in the year ahead.

On this auspicious day, it is customary to buy gold, silver, kitchenware, and electronic goods, as these purchases are believed to invite prosperity and ward off misfortune. Many also begin new ventures, make investments, or clean and adorn their homes — acts considered symbolic of preparing for the arrival of wealth and divine blessings.

Dhanteras 2025 date and time • The Trayodashi Tithi will start on October 18 at 12:18 pm and will conclude on October 19 at 1:51 pm. • The worship timing will be between 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm. Significance of Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) As it commemorates the entry of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess representing wealth and prosperity, from the ocean during Samudra Manthan (the churning of the Milky Sea), Dhanteras is extremely important in Hindu culture. ALSO READ: When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance Devotees worship Lord Kubera, the guardian of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day in hopes of receiving blessings for prosperity and financial growth.