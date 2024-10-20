Agra faces poor air quality crisis as AQI hits 176, residents struggle

The worsening air quality on Saturday, driven by rising pollution levels, has been causing problems for the residents of Agra. Visuals showed a thin layer of smog covering the city, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 176, which falls under the 'Unhealthy' category at 8 a.m. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajeev, a local resident, mentioned that the pollution was irritating their eyes and affecting the Yamuna River. "We are facing numerous issues due to pollution. It is causing irritation in our eyes, and there is no clean water nearby. The Yamuna River has also become contaminated because of the pollution," he said.

Dinesh Kumar, a member of an NGO, stated that the pollution had severely impacted the Yamuna River, creating significant challenges.

"I work with an NGO, and we regularly come here to clean the area. Over the past couple of months, the rising pollution has greatly affected the Yamuna River. The water is causing irritation to people's eyes and skin, and it could be dangerous in the future. The government must take urgent action," Kumar added.

More From This Section

Some areas, such as Shahjahan Garden, recorded an AQI of 127, classified as 'Unhealthy'. Sanjay Place recorded an AQI of 179, and Manoharpura recorded 151, both in the 'Unhealthy' category.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the worsening air quality has sparked a political dispute, with the BJP and Congress criticising the AAP-led government.

On Saturday, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that the lifespan of Delhi residents had reduced by 10 to 12 years due to the AAP government.

"This has been the state of pollution ever since AAP took power. The lifespan of Delhi residents has reduced by 10 to 12 years. It's AAP's responsibility, but they are too focused on corruption. All their efforts go into figuring out how to loot Delhi... Delhi now needs a double-engine government. Only BJP can reduce pollution. AAP has been in power for 10 years, yet they continue to blame others... If BJP takes over, we will reduce pollution within 2 years. That image of toxic foam on the Yamuna River is a result of Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Hindu policies. He has no intention of cleaning the Yamuna. We will clean it within 3 years," Tiwari said.