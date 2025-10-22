Home / India News / Upset with Diwali bonus, UP expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

Upset with Diwali bonus, UP expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

The protesting employees raised the boom barriers and left their posts, letting an estimated 5,000 vehicles pass without paying in protest over Diwali bonuses

Noida expressway
Vehicles passed freely on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway after Fatehabad toll plaza workers opened all gates during a protest over Diwali bonuses(Photo: Wikimedia commons)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Thousands of vehicles reportedly crossed the Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad, Uttar Pradesh, without paying toll charges on Monday. Reason – workers at the plaza opened all gates in protest, The Times of India reported. 
 
The sudden unrest caused major traffic disruption, prompting the police to rush to the spot to manage the situation and prevent accidents.
 
About 21 employees at the Fatehabad toll plaza, operated by Shri Sign & Datar Company, launched the protest after receiving only ₹1,100 as a Diwali bonus. The workers claimed that the amount was unreasonably low and did not reflect the toll’s revenue in recent months, according to an India Today report.
 
At around 10 pm on October 19, as Dhanteras traffic backed up along the expressway, every lane at the Fatehabad toll plaza turned green. The protesting staff lifted the boom barriers and walked away, allowing an estimated 5,000 vehicles to pass through for free in protest against what they described as “inadequate festival incentives”.
 
Dispute over bonus payments
 
The company took over management of the toll plaza in March this year. Since then, disagreements surfaced over the computation and distribution of festive bonuses. Employees reportedly said the recent payout failed to meet their expectations, given the toll’s strong revenue performance over the past few months.
 
In defiance, the workers collectively stopped work and opened all lanes, letting traffic flow freely. Management attempted to resume operations by deploying staff from other toll plazas, but protesters reportedly blocked them from performing their duties, further intensifying the disruption.
 
Police step in
 
The incident drew the attention of local authorities, who arrived at the scene to restore order and mediate discussions between the company and its employees. Officials engaged both sides in talks to find an immediate resolution to the standoff.
 
By midnight, after senior company representatives arrived and assured the workers of a 10 per cent salary hike, tensions eased. The barriers were reinstated, and toll collection resumed as normal.
 

Topics :toll collectionToll exemptionLucknow-Agra ExpresswayUttar PradeshLucknowBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

