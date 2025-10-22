Upset with Diwali bonus, UP expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

Thousands of vehicles reportedly crossed the Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad, Uttar Pradesh, without paying toll charges on Monday. Reason – workers at the plaza opened all gates in protest, The Times of India reported.

The sudden unrest caused major traffic disruption, prompting the police to rush to the spot to manage the situation and prevent accidents.

About 21 employees at the Fatehabad toll plaza, operated by Shri Sign & Datar Company, launched the protest after receiving only ₹1,100 as a Diwali bonus. The workers claimed that the amount was unreasonably low and did not reflect the toll’s revenue in recent months, according to an India Today report.

At around 10 pm on October 19, as Dhanteras traffic backed up along the expressway, every lane at the Fatehabad toll plaza turned green. The protesting staff lifted the boom barriers and walked away, allowing an estimated 5,000 vehicles to pass through for free in protest against what they described as “inadequate festival incentives”. Dispute over bonus payments The company took over management of the toll plaza in March this year. Since then, disagreements surfaced over the computation and distribution of festive bonuses. Employees reportedly said the recent payout failed to meet their expectations, given the toll’s strong revenue performance over the past few months.