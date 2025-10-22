Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' 2 days after Diwali, other metros fare better

Most areas in the national capital stayed in the red zone, with AQI readings exceeding 300.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

The pollution spike came as Delhi celebrated its first “green Diwali” in years. Ahead of the festival, the Supreme Court had permitted the use of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region from October 18 to 20, but only during two time slots: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. Despite this, many violations were recorded on the day, with bursting of firecrackers continuing outside the designated hours.

Other major cities fared far better than Delhi. While Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category, Hyderabad and Pune were in the ‘moderate’ range. Chennai reported an AQI of 42, placing it in the ‘good’ category.

GRAP-II imposed to curb pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Sunday that Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi. The move came as pollution levels were expected to worsen due to weather conditions and continued firecracker use.

Stage II of GRAP is enforced when the AQI falls into the “very poor” category and mandates stricter measures to reduce pollution, such as imposing restrictions on construction work and the use of cars, among others.