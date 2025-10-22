Home / India News / Opposition leaders slam Lokpal after it floats tender to buy 7 BMW cars

P Chidambaram questioned as to when judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars

BMW, BMW Logo
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the move and took a swipe at Lokpal. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
The opposition on Wednesday hit out at anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal after it floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, saying the guardians of integrity are chasing luxury over legitimacy.

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram questioned as to when judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars.

"Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars," Chidambaram said on X. 

ALSO READ: Lokpal slammed for floating tender to buy 7 BMW cars worth ₹70 lakh each

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the move and took a swipe at Lokpal.

"I chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Lokpal. Dr. L.M. Singhvi first conceived idea of Lokpal in the early 1960s. To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony, the guardians of integrity chasing luxury over legitimacy," Singhvi said on X.

In another post, he said, "8,703 complaints. Only 24 probes. 6 prosecution sanctions. And now, BMWs worth Rs 70 lakh each. If this is our anti-corruption watchdog, it's more poodle than panther!"  In a post on X, TMC MP Saket Gokhale said, "Lokpal's luxury. Annual budget of India's Lokpal is Rs 44.32 crore. Now, Lokpal is purchasing 7 luxury BMW cars at approx Rs 5 crores for all members. This equals 10% of the entire annual budget."  "Lokpal is supposedly an anti-corruption body. So who will probe the corrupt Lokpal?" he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at Lokpal for inviting tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars.

"Gazab ka Jokepal at Indian taxpayers expense. Oh between what happened to Swadesi call by GoI?" she said on X.

Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore.

According to the tender and the manufacturer's website, the long-wheelbase sedan, with an on-road price of approximately Rs 69.5 lakh per unit in Delhi, is described as the longest and most spacious car in the segment designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely luxurious cabin.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India," read the tender floated on October 16 which specifically mentioned procurement of the 'M Sport' model with "long wheelbase" and in white colour.

The procurement aims to provide a vehicle for each of the institution's current members, including Chairman Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd) and six other members. The sanctioned strength of the Lokpal is eight.

The Lokpal's tender mandates that the selected vendor must conduct a comprehensive seven-day practical and theoretical training programme for the anti-graft ombudsman's drivers and designated staff for which the cost will be borne exclusively by the vendor.

This training, which must be completed within 15 days of the vehicles' delivery, is required to cover "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems", "emergency handling", and a minimum of 50 to 100 kilometres of on-road practice for each driver.

The last date for bid submission is November 6, with an earnest money deposit of Rs 10 lakh required from bidders. Delivery is sought "preferably two weeks but not later than 30 days" from the supply order date, according to the tender.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

