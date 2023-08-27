Home / India News / Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro property

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police" | Photo: Wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police."

The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

