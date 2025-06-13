Delhi heatwave likely to ease as IMD forecasts light rain and winds today

Delhi witnessed a severe heatwave on June 12, with the “feels-like” temperature reaching 51.9 degrees Celsius due to a combination of high temperature and humidity.

Orange alert issued for Delhi

The IMD expects partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light to very light rainfall is also likely in the capital, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected, temporarily reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued an ‘orange alert’ for hot and humid conditions in Delhi for today.

Delhiites may get slight relief from the heat as the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the national capital later in the day.