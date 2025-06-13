Home / India News / Delhi heatwave likely to ease as IMD forecasts light rain and winds today

Delhi heatwave likely to ease as IMD forecasts light rain and winds today

IMD forecasts relief from heatwave; air quality improves to 'moderate' in Delhi-NCR; gusty winds and light rain expected in Delhi and adjoining regions

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot
Delhi witnessed a severe heatwave on June 12, with the “feels-like” temperature reaching 51.9 degrees Celsius (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
After days of intense heatwaves, Delhi and the NCR region are set to receive some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall for the national capital today, bringing a welcome relief from the heatwave conditions across northwest India. The city woke up to hot and humid weather on Friday morning after temperatures soared to over 45 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day of the year.
 
Delhi witnessed a severe heatwave on June 12, with the “feels-like” temperature reaching 51.9 degrees Celsius due to a combination of high temperature and humidity. 

Orange alert issued for Delhi

The IMD expects partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light to very light rainfall is also likely in the capital, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected, temporarily reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.
 
The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued an ‘orange alert’ for hot and humid conditions in Delhi for today. 
 
Delhiites may get slight relief from the heat as the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the national capital later in the day.
 
Heatwave conditions are expected to subside in Delhi from June 14 to 17, with maximum temperatures likely to fall below 40 degrees Celsius. Light rain and generally cloudy skies are forecast after June 14. 

Heavy rain likely across South India

In its latest update, the IMD indicated hot and humid conditions are expected in Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya on June 12. It also warned of warm nights in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh on the same day.
 
The IMD further forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana between June 12 and 15. Very heavy showers are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 12 to 17, and in Kerala and Mahe on June 12 and 13. Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rain through June 17. 
 
Additionally, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala from June 14 to 16, in Tamil Nadu on June 14 and 15, and in Goa until June 14.

Air quality turns ‘moderate’ in Delhi-NCR

 
Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘moderate’ category on Friday, after remaining 'poor' over the last few days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect to tackle rising pollution levels.
 
On June 13, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 174 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
 
Stage-I of Grap was previously lifted on May 18 after air quality improved, but its reimplementation reflects growing environmental concerns amid prolonged heat and dry conditions.
 
According to the CPCB, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

