AI crash: British High Commission officials arrive at Ahmedabad airport

Officials from the British High Commission have arrived at a domestic airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of a devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in the mishap that took place a day ago.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied PM Modi during his visit. Upon his arrival in the city today, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Union Minister CR Paatil.

On Friday, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson visited the AI-171 plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 Hours, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform you that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X. The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday.

Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.