Singapore PM sends condolences to AI-171 crash victims in letter to PM Modi

In this time of sorrow, Singapore stands in solidarity with India and the countries whose citizens were impacted by the devastating incident, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong wrote

Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad plane crash
The London-bound aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board. | Image: PTI
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to extend condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the crash, Wong wrote in the letter on Thursday. 

In this time of sorrow, Singapore stands in solidarity with India and the countries whose citizens were impacted by the devastating incident, he wrote.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has also sent a condolence letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. My heartfelt sympathies are with the people of India and the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy, wrote Balakrishnan.

The plane was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, when it crashed into a medical college complex.

One person survived the tragedy.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiAir Indiaahmedabad plane crashSingapore

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

