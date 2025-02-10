Bomb threat letter found on Ahmedabad flight triggers investigation

A bomb threat letter discovered aboard a Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight on Monday morning led to an extensive security sweep at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport , police officials said. However, no suspicious items have been found so far.

The threat note was found beneath a seat after all passengers had disembarked, prompting immediate action by the airport authorities. Security personnel, including the local police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and other investigative agencies, thoroughly searched the aircraft.

"A flight from Jeddah landed in Ahmedabad this morning. Once passengers had exited, the cleaning staff discovered a note threatening to blow up the aircraft," Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch told PTI. "Security agencies and forensic experts have been called in to investigate."

Authorities are conducting fingerprint and handwriting analysis to determine if any of the passengers were involved. "We are examining the handwriting and fingerprints of each traveller, but so far, nothing suspicious has surfaced," an official added.

Rising wave of hoax bomb threats

This incident follows a spate of recent hoax bomb threats targeting various establishments across India.

On February 7, a prestigious college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, triggering large-scale security responses. Explosive disposal teams and dog squads conducted thorough searches before authorities deemed the threats baseless. In a similar case, two private schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were evacuated on 4 February after receiving bomb threats via email, disrupting examinations before officials confirmed them as hoaxes.

Earlier this month, four schools in Noida were also targeted with bomb threats, causing panic before security personnel ruled them as false alarms. Authorities have since registered cases against unknown individuals behind these threats.

With an increase in such incidents, security agencies are on high alert, working to trace the origins of these hoaxes and prevent unnecessary disruptions.

(With agency inputs)