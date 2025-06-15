Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How passenger in seat 11A became only survivor of Air India plane crash

How passenger in seat 11A became only survivor of Air India plane crash

Only the passenger in Seat 11A on Air India Flight 171 lived to tell the tale, a survival nothing short of a miracle

Viswash Kumar Ramesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of yesterday's Air India plane crash, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

NYT
Jun 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mujib Mashal  Viswash Kumar Ramesh was one of 242 people on the 787-8 Dreamliner that went down shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India. Somehow, he walked away.
 
Only the passenger in Seat 11A on Air India Flight 171 lived to tell the tale, a survival nothing short of a miracle.
 
When the Air India plane with 242 people onboard crashed into a building moments after taking off from the international airport in Ahmedabad, it burst into flames. The impact, heat and smoke were so intense, officials said, that escape was impossible.
 
Except for Viswash Kumar Ramesh, 38.
   
In the hours after the crash, grainy footage of a man with wounds on his face and blood on his shirt went viral on social media. He walked himself to an ambulance with a slight limp, and told a crowd around him that he had come “from inside” the plane. 

Mr. Ramesh’s story initially appeared too good to be true; the crash was so severe that the bodies of most victims were charred beyond recognition, officials said. But by late evening, Air India confirmed that there had been one survivor, who was getting treatment at the hospital. Amit Shah, India’s home minister, said he had visited the survivor, and Indian media ran photos of Mr. Shah standing at Mr. Ramesh’s bedside.
 
“I still can’t believe how I got out alive,” Mr. Ramesh said on Friday in an interview from his hospital bed with India’s state broadcaster, Doordarshan. “I thought I was also about to die.”
 
Mr. Ramesh, who was seated in an exit row, said the plane had felt “stuck five or 10 seconds after takeoff,” and it seemed to be trying to accelerate when it crashed.
 
The front of the plane, after hitting buildings, crashed into an open area, he said, while the tail was stuck in a building, which was later identified as the dining facility of a medical college.
 
Mr. Ramesh said he unbuckled his seatbelt after the crash when he saw a chance for escape. He did not make clear whether he had to open the emergency exit he was sitting next to, or if the impact had caused it to open. 
 
“When my door broke, I saw there was some space — that I could try to get out,” he said in the interview. “The other side, people couldn’t get out, as it was crushed against a wall.”
 
Mr. Ramesh, who is a British citizen, was returning to England after vacationing in India along with his brother Ajay, their younger brother Nayan said. Ajay, who the passenger list showed was seated in 11J on the right side of the plane, did not survive.
 
Shortly after the crash, Mr. Ramesh made a video call from near the wreckage to his family in Leicester to confirm he was safe, the younger brother said. There, the family home was a scene of both mourning for Ajay and stunned amazement that Viswash had somehow walked away.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

