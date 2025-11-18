Madvi Hidma encounter: How forces killed one of India's most wanted Naxal

In a major operation, Madvi Hidma, one of the most notorious Naxal commanders wanted in multiple deadly attacks on security forces, was neutralised on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, Hidma’s wife Raje and other Maoist members, including Chelluri Narayana and Tech Shankar, were also killed in the encounter.

Hidma’s encounter took place just days before the November 30 deadline set by security agencies. Here’s a breakdown of who Hidma was, why forces had set a deadline to neutralise him, and how he was killed.

Who was Madvi Hidma?

ALSO READ: Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 25 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was born in 1981 in Purvati village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. He rose quickly within the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) due to his aggression, stamina, and strong understanding of the forest terrain. He later became the commander of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the most lethal and mobile unit in the Naxal structure.

Belonging to a tribal family in the Bastar region, Hidma joined the Naxal movement as a teenager in the late 1990s, first as a sangham (local militia) member. He eventually became the youngest member of the Naxals’ Central Committee and the only tribal representative from Bastar in the group’s top decision-making body. Following the surrender of senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu last month, leadership within the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) shifted primarily to two senior figures: Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji and Madvi Hidma alias Santosh. Both previously led the organisation’s military wing, the Central Military Commission (CMC), which oversees armed operations.

How was Hidma killed? Hidma was shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district, days ahead of the November 30 deadline set by security agencies for his capture or elimination. The gun battle took place near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, a region long used by Maoists as a safe haven. Security officials told ANI that Hidma’s killing is one of the biggest setbacks to the Naxal hierarchy in years. They believe his death could cause major fractures within the Maoist command structure and significantly weaken the group’s capabilities across the country.

What was Hidma accused of? Hidma was known for his expertise in ambush tactics, IED deployment, guerrilla manoeuvres, and the recruitment and training of local cadres. Using deep forest cover and local support, he carried out high-impact operations while frequently shifting hideouts and avoiding traceable communication. He is believed to have masterminded several major Maoist attacks, including: 2010 Dantewada massacre: 76 CRPF personnel killed.

2013 Jhiram Ghati attack: 27 people killed, including senior Congress leaders.

2017 Sukma attack: 25 CRPF personnel killed.

2018 Sukma IED blast: 9 CRPF jawans killed.

2021 Tekulguda–Jagargunda ambush: 22 security personnel killed and more than 30 injured. He was also linked to several smaller ambushes, extortion activities, and executions conducted under Maoist “jan adalats”.