Home / India News / Madvi Hidma encounter: How forces killed one of India's most wanted Naxal

Madvi Hidma encounter: How forces killed one of India's most wanted Naxal

Hidma, the elusive Naxal commander linked to major attacks on security forces, was shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, days before the November 30 deadline set for his capture or elimination

madvi hidma, maoist, naxal
Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 25 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was born in 1981 in Purvati village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Photo: PTI
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major operation, Madvi Hidma, one of the most notorious Naxal commanders wanted in multiple deadly attacks on security forces, was neutralised on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, Hidma’s wife Raje and other Maoist members, including Chelluri Narayana and Tech Shankar, were also killed in the encounter.
 
Hidma’s encounter took place just days before the November 30 deadline set by security agencies. Here’s a breakdown of who Hidma was, why forces had set a deadline to neutralise him, and how he was killed.

Who was Madvi Hidma?

Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 25 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was born in 1981 in Purvati village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. He rose quickly within the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) due to his aggression, stamina, and strong understanding of the forest terrain. He later became the commander of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the most lethal and mobile unit in the Naxal structure. 
 
Belonging to a tribal family in the Bastar region, Hidma joined the Naxal movement as a teenager in the late 1990s, first as a sangham (local militia) member. He eventually became the youngest member of the Naxals’ Central Committee and the only tribal representative from Bastar in the group’s top decision-making body.
 
Following the surrender of senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu last month, leadership within the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) shifted primarily to two senior figures: Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji and Madvi Hidma alias Santosh. Both previously led the organisation’s military wing, the Central Military Commission (CMC), which oversees armed operations.

How was Hidma killed?

Hidma was shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district, days ahead of the November 30 deadline set by security agencies for his capture or elimination.
 
The gun battle took place near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, a region long used by Maoists as a safe haven.
 
Security officials told ANI that Hidma’s killing is one of the biggest setbacks to the Naxal hierarchy in years. They believe his death could cause major fractures within the Maoist command structure and significantly weaken the group’s capabilities across the country.

What was Hidma accused of?

Hidma was known for his expertise in ambush tactics, IED deployment, guerrilla manoeuvres, and the recruitment and training of local cadres. Using deep forest cover and local support, he carried out high-impact operations while frequently shifting hideouts and avoiding traceable communication.
 
He is believed to have masterminded several major Maoist attacks, including:
  • 2010 Dantewada massacre: 76 CRPF personnel killed.
  • 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack: 27 people killed, including senior Congress leaders.
  • 2017 Sukma attack: 25 CRPF personnel killed.
  • 2018 Sukma IED blast: 9 CRPF jawans killed.
  • 2021 Tekulguda–Jagargunda ambush: 22 security personnel killed and more than 30 injured.
He was also linked to several smaller ambushes, extortion activities, and executions conducted under Maoist “jan adalats”.

How has the government responded?

Shortly after the encounter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top officials regarding the operation. Shah had reportedly earlier set a deadline of March next year to eliminate Maoists in the country.
 
(With inputs from ANI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jeddah Consulate opens camp in Madina, Consul General meets crash survivor

Aadhaar Card 2025: UIDAI gives free biometric update for children aged 7-15

Bhupender Yadav urges rich nations to meet climate funding goals at CoP30

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

ED raids premises linked to WinZO, Gamezkraft in money laundering probe

Topics :NaxalNaxal violenceNaxal AttackMaoist encounterBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story