AI skills shaping job market; Indeed reveals most in-demand AI jobs list

Artificial Intelligence is booming and creating millions of jobs across the world. AI is now everywhere and almost all the industry sectors know the worth of integrating AI into the business. Gartner's research suggests that the demand for AI-skilled workers tripled between 2015 and 2019.

Hiring platform, Indeed, recently conducted a survey revealing that 42 per cent of generative AI jobs in India mentioned 'Machine Learning.' Similarly, 40 per cent ask for 'Python' skills valued for their flexibility in AI and technical skills. Other skills sought after are; AI core and communication skills, appearing in 36 per cent and 23 per cent of job ads, respectively. There are other skills also in demand like Natural language processing (20 per cent), TensorFlow (19 per cent) and Data Science (17 per cent).

Indian employers have strong optimisation towards AI as over 85 per cent believe AI will create jobs in the next 1 to 5 years.

Nasscom and BCG also made projections expecting exponential growth in the AI market to reach $17 billion by 2027 at a 25-35 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Due to this exponential growth, Indian employers must hire those with the necessary AI skills.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, at Indeed India, says that Indians need to focus on improving leadership in the global discussion about AI. "Companies should help their workers learn more to keep up with the needed skills,” he added.

More about the skills

Machine learning

Machine Learning (ML) focuses on using algorithms and training data to replicate how humans learn. This is achieved using neural networks, often referred to as artificial neural networks, as they are designed to simulate neural systems in the brain. The aim is to improve the program's ability to complete tasks as it receives more data as humans improve their skills using practice and study. ML is a high-demand field that opens a plethora of career opportunities.

Python

Python is a versatile, general-purpose programming language with a low learning curve and intuitive syntax. This language can be used for data analysis, web development, machine learning, game development, artificial intelligence, and many others. It is in high demand globally and experts anticipate that the python market should exceed 100 million USD by 2030 and a compound annual growth rate of 44.8 per cent.

Communication skills

Communication skills are the ability to give and receive different kinds of information. Some examples include communicating new ideas, feelings or even an update on your project. It involves listening, speaking, observing and empathising. It is helpful to understand the difference in how to communicate face-to-face interactions, phone conversations and digital communication such as social media and email.

Natural language processing

Natural language processing (NLP) is a machine-learning technology that gives computers the ability to interpret, manipulate and comprehend human language. The demand for NLP engineers skyrocketed globally fueled by the booming AI industry.

TensorFlow

TensorFlow can be used to develop models for multiple tasks like natural language processing, image recognition, and handwriting recognition. It is also used for the purpose of different computational-based simulations such as partial differential equations. It is an open-source machine framework, and Python is a popular computer programming language used in TensorFlow.

Data Science

The study of data to bring insights for business is called data science. It is a multidisciplinary approach that combines principles and practices from multiple fields, i.e., mathematics, statistics, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering to analyse large amounts of data.