AI under scrutiny after 1,678 errors found in Odisha school textbooks

Artificial intelligence experts pointed out the growing challenge confronting institutions as they increasingly adopt AI-powered tools to speed up content creation and translation. While such technologies can significantly reduce time and cost, they remain prone to what experts call "hallucinations" — instances where AI systems generate information that appears convincing but is factually incorrect.

"AI can be an excellent assistant, but the A in AI must not be missed. 'Artificial' takes from human-created natural data. Generative is when the artificial intelligence is used to generate too. This literally completes a full circle. Unfortunately, in languages like Odia, human natural data is abysmal. Since we do not have professional communications in Odia, the availability of communication data with such vocabulary and context is not there. A reliance on AI that is learned from unavailable data is more likely to be error-prone," said Vivekananda Pani, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Reverie Language Technologies.