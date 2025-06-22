Home / India News / AI114 diverted to Riyadh after bomb threat; all passengers safe

AI114 diverted to Riyadh after bomb threat; all passengers safe

Air India flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh after a mid-air bomb threat on 21 June with passengers deplaned safely and no explosives found

air india plane
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
After over a week since Air India flight AI717 from Ahmedabad to London crash-landed shortly after take-off, another incident occurred involving Air India flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on 21 June.
 
According to an airline spokesperson, the aircraft received a bomb threat mid-flight.
 
Following the alert, the plane was diverted to Riyadh and landed safely. Security teams conducted thorough checks, but no explosives were found. The incident was considered a hoax.
 
Passengers on the flight were safely deplaned and accommodated in hotels.
 
The airline also confirmed that alternative travel arrangements are underway to ensure passengers reach their destination.
 
The spokesperson said Riyadh was chosen for diversion due to its location and the availability of emergency services.
 
Passengers are expected to board another flight for Delhi within 24 hours.  ALSO READ: Air India cuts narrowbody flights by 5%, suspends three routes till July
 
According to Air India’s official statement: “Air India and Air India Express together operate more than 1,100 flights a day, flying over 150,000 passengers.
 
“As announced, Air India has voluntarily undertaken enhanced pre-flight safety checks and temporary reduction of services to uphold its commitment to safe operations. This will improve stability and will minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.
 
“However, despite all efforts, due to extraneous factors such as airspace closures in the Middle East, night-time curfews at several airports in Europe and East Asia, air traffic congestion, and unforeseen operational issues, certain flights get delayed or cancelled. We notify passengers ahead of time to reduce inconvenience in case of planned delays or cancellations, but sometimes, certain challenges lead to last-minute disruptions.
 
“Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on 21 June received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh where it has landed safely and has completed security checks. All passengers have been deplaned and are being provided hotel accommodation. Inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations.”

Topics :Air Indiaahmedabad plane crashBomb Threat CallsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

