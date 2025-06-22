AI114 diverted to Riyadh after bomb threat; all passengers safe

After over a week since Air India flight AI717 from Ahmedabad to London crash-landed shortly after take-off, another incident occurred involving Air India flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on 21 June.

According to an airline spokesperson, the aircraft received a bomb threat mid-flight.

Following the alert, the plane was diverted to Riyadh and landed safely. Security teams conducted thorough checks, but no explosives were found. The incident was considered a hoax.

Passengers on the flight were safely deplaned and accommodated in hotels.

The airline also confirmed that alternative travel arrangements are underway to ensure passengers reach their destination.

The spokesperson said Riyadh was chosen for diversion due to its location and the availability of emergency services. ALSO READ: Air India cuts narrowbody flights by 5%, suspends three routes till July Passengers are expected to board another flight for Delhi within 24 hours. According to Air India’s official statement: “Air India and Air India Express together operate more than 1,100 flights a day, flying over 150,000 passengers. “As announced, Air India has voluntarily undertaken enhanced pre-flight safety checks and temporary reduction of services to uphold its commitment to safe operations. This will improve stability and will minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.