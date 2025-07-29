AIIMS Bhubaneswar nursing officer held for sexual harassment of attendant

A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was arrested for "sexually harassing" a woman attendant at the medical facility, police said on Tuesday.

Accused nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhury was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was lodged against him at the Khandagiri Police Station in the city, a senior officer said.

On Monday, the woman attendant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar had alleged that she was sexually harassed and attempts were made to outrage her modesty by the male nursing officer.

Immediately after the registration of the FIR, all the employees, including the woman attendant, of various outsourcing agencies engaged in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, started a demonstration outside the main gate of the hospital, seeking action against the accused.