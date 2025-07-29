A red alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on July 29. A red alert for extremely heavy downpours has also been issued for nearby Haryana.

Residents are urged to stay informed as rain, strong winds, and lower-than-normal temperatures move throughout northern, central, and southern India, where significant weather disruptions are predicted.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, stated, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low-pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast."

IMD weather forecast 2025: Delhi, Noida, faridabad and Gurgram

On July 29, the IMD issued a red alert for extremely high rainfall in Haryana. It issued a red alert for the entire city of Delhi and the eastern parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), predicting a typical monsoon morning in the capital.

ALSO READ: Rain may have washed it away: Meghalaya minister on 4K tonnes missing coal The sky will be mostly cloudy on July 29, 2025. Thunderstorms and lightning are present along with light to moderate rain. The sky over Delhi will be mostly cloudy on July 30, 2025, again, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy on July 31, 2025 too with a forecast for light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD weather update July 2025: West India

On July 29, Madhya Maharashtra's Konkan, Gujarat, and Ghat regions are expected to see a lot of rain. Over the next 6-7 days, the region is likely to have moderate rainfall in several locations.

IMD weather forecast: Northeast India

Over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to persist from July 29 to August 3, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in many locations.

IMD weather July 2025: East & Central India

From July 29 to July 31, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to see heavy rainfall. Similar circumstances will exist over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 29 to August 3, over Bihar from July 29 to August 2, and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from July 29 to 30.

On July 29, there will be a lot of rain in Odisha as well, with particularly heavy rains expected in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. On August 2 and 3, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience extremely high levels of precipitation.

IMD weather July 2025: South Peninsular India

During July 29–30, Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience heavy rainfall. On July 29, coastal Karnataka will also get heavy rainfall. Over the next five days, there is a high probability of strong surface winds (up to 40–50 kmph) over the South Peninsula of India.

Over the following seven days, there will be moderate rainfall in numerous locations throughout Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.