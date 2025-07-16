FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the father of the college student, who died after setting herself on fire in Odisha's Balasore district, over the phone and assured him of support in the fight for justice.
The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the college campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her.
"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle, assured him that the Congress and I stand with them at every step," Gandhi posted on X.
"What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," he added.
The opposition led by Congress has called for an Odisha bandh on July 17, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.
State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das met the victim's family on Tuesday.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has also arrived in the state to meet the family.
