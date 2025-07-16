Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days

rape, assault

The student had set herself on fire on the college campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the father of the college student, who died after setting herself on fire in Odisha's Balasore district, over the phone and assured him of support in the fight for justice.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the college campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her. 

"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle, assured him that the Congress and I stand with them at every step," Gandhi posted on X.

 

"What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," he added. 

The opposition led by Congress has called for an Odisha bandh on July 17, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das met the victim's family on Tuesday.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has also arrived in the state to meet the family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation to grant statehood to J-K

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

'Invasion by people of one religion' altering demography: Assam CM

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Odisha Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon