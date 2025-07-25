FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

According to a Reuters report, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters at an aviation event in Wisconsin on Thursday that investigators had found no signs of malfunction in the fuel control unit or any indication of unintentional manipulation of the aircraft’s fuel switches.

“We feel very comfortable that this isn’t an issue with inadvertent manipulation of fuel control,” Bedford said, adding that mechanical failure had largely been ruled out.

Air India Flight 171 crashed minutes after take-off

The accident involved Air India Flight 171, which was en route to London Gatwick with 242 people on board. The plane crashed into a medical college in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area just minutes after take-off, killing 241 passengers and crew, as well as 19 people on the ground.