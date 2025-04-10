Ayushman Bharat card distribution begins in Delhi: Here's how to apply

Distributions of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) cards began in the national capital from Thursday, April 10. The development comes after the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT, Delhi.

This also makes Delhi the 35th state/UT to implement the AB PM-JAY, a scheme launched in 2018, that focuses on providing healthcare access to poor and vulnerable families.

“With around three million people belonging to over 650,000 families and an estimated 600,000 senior citizens, about 3.6 million people in Delhi will be benefitted by the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme,” Union Health Minister JP Nadda said during the signing event. He further added that the national capital will run the scheme in a trust model.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced that the Delhi government would be giving an additional top-up of 5 lakhs over and above the cover provided by the Central Government. “Around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will be benefitted under the scheme,” she said.

How to apply and check eligibility for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Visit the official Ayushman Bharat website: https://pmjay.gov.in

Enter your mobile number in the required field

Fill in the captcha code to proceed with verification

Enter the OTP received on your mobile to log in to the PMJAY portal

Choose the state in which you wish to apply

Check your eligibility using one of the following methods:

By mobile number By name Using your ration card number

If you are eligible, your name will be displayed on the right-hand side of the screen

To see further details, click on the ‘family members’ section to view information about your household beneficiaries

If you’re listed as eligible, you can then begin using the healthcare services offered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.