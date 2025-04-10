Delhi among world's top 100 airports for 2025: Check out the other three

Waiting at airports is often a dull affair — unless you’re at Singapore’s Changi . Recently crowned the World’s Best Airport for a record 13th time by Skytrax, it’s anything but boring. Known for its luxury, comfort, and entertainment, Changi is more like a tourist attraction than an airport. Skytrax is an international air travel rating organisation

Interestingly, four Indian airports also made their way to the top 100 list.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked 32nd. It is India’s busiest airport, known for its modern terminals, art displays, efficient immigration, and good connectivity.

Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport came in at 48th. It features a beautiful new Terminal 2 inspired by nature and filled with greenery, art, and open spaces.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was placed at 73rd. One of the busiest airports in the country, it is known for its striking architecture and art installations.

Indian airports’ rank improves

However, no Indian airport has been named among the top 20 in the world, though their rankings have improved noticeably this time. For example, Delhi airport was ranked 36th in 2024 and has now secured the 32nd spot in 2025. Bangalore airport improved to 48th in 2025 from 58th in 2024. Hyderabad and Mumbai airports also made progress, ranking 56th and 73rd in 2025, up from 59th and 95th in 2024, respectively.

World’s best airports ranked

Singapore’s Changi airport was ranked second in 2024 while Doha Hamad airport was on top of the list last year. At Changi, travellers can check in as early as 48 hours before their flight and explore the massive Jewel shopping mall, the stunning indoor gardens, a butterfly center, and the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the 40-meter Rain Vortex. There are also spas, hotels, a museum, art exhibitions, a cinema, and even a dinosaur-themed park.

This year at the World Airport Awards held in Madrid on April 9, Changi also won:

- World’s Best Airport Dining

- World’s Best Airport Washrooms

- Best Airport in Asia

According to a report by CNN, looking ahead, Changi plans to invest over $2 billion in improvements and is building a fifth terminal, expected to open in the 2030s.

Global airport highlights

Right behind Changi, Hamad International Airport in Qatar took second place in 2025’s ranking. It is known for its luxurious lounges and art-filled design and also won Best Airport Shopping and Best in the Middle East.

Asian airports dominated spots three to six, including Tokyo Haneda, Seoul Incheon, Tokyo Narita, and Hong Kong International, showing Asia’s lead in airport excellence.

From Europe, Paris Charles de Gaulle led the pack at No. 7, with others like Rome, Munich, Zurich, Helsinki, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam also in the top 20.

Vancouver International was the only airport from the Americas in the top 20 (No. 13), while Cape Town Airport was recognised as Africa’s Best Airport and for Best Staff Service in the region.

World’s top 20 airports of 2025

Singapore Changi Doha Hamad Tokyo Haneda Seoul Incheon Tokyo Narita Hong Kong Paris CDG Rome Fiumicino Munich Zurich Dubai Helsinki-Vantaa Vncouver Istanbul Vienna Melbourne Centrair Nagoya Copenhagen Amsterdam Schiphol Bahrain

[Source: Skytrax]