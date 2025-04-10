Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi among world's top 100 airports for 2025: Check out the other three

Delhi among world's top 100 airports for 2025: Check out the other three

No Indian airport has been named among the top 20 airports in the world, though their rankings have improved noticeably this time

Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport , New Delhi.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waiting at airports is often a dull affair — unless you’re at Singapore’s Changi. Recently crowned the World’s Best Airport for a record 13th time by Skytrax, it’s anything but boring. Known for its luxury, comfort, and entertainment, Changi is more like a tourist attraction than an airport. Skytrax is an international air travel rating organisation
 

Interestingly, four Indian airports also made their way to the top 100 list. 

 
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked 32nd. It is India’s busiest airport, known for its modern terminals, art displays, efficient immigration, and good connectivity.
 
Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport came in at 48th. It features a beautiful new Terminal 2 inspired by nature and filled with greenery, art, and open spaces.
 
 
Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranked 56th. It’s praised for its cleanliness, friendly staff, and smooth passenger experience.
 
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was placed at 73rd. One of the busiest airports in the country, it is known for its striking architecture and art installations.

Indian airports’ rank improves

 
However, no Indian airport has been named among the top 20 in the world, though their rankings have improved noticeably this time. For example, Delhi airport was ranked 36th in 2024 and has now secured the 32nd spot in 2025. Bangalore airport improved to 48th in 2025 from 58th in 2024. Hyderabad and Mumbai airports also made progress, ranking 56th and 73rd in 2025, up from 59th and 95th in 2024, respectively.
 

World’s best airports ranked

 
Singapore’s Changi airport was ranked second in 2024 while Doha Hamad airport was on top of the list last year. At Changi, travellers can check in as early as 48 hours before their flight and explore the massive Jewel shopping mall, the stunning indoor gardens, a butterfly center, and the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the 40-meter Rain Vortex. There are also spas, hotels, a museum, art exhibitions, a cinema, and even a dinosaur-themed park.
 
This year at the World Airport Awards held in Madrid on April 9, Changi also won:
 
- World’s Best Airport Dining
 
- World’s Best Airport Washrooms
 
- Best Airport in Asia
 
According to a report by CNN, looking ahead, Changi plans to invest over $2 billion in improvements and is building a fifth terminal, expected to open in the 2030s.
 

Global airport highlights

 
Right behind Changi, Hamad International Airport in Qatar took second place in 2025’s ranking. It is known for its luxurious lounges and art-filled design and also won Best Airport Shopping and Best in the Middle East.
 
Asian airports dominated spots three to six, including Tokyo Haneda, Seoul Incheon, Tokyo Narita, and Hong Kong International, showing Asia’s lead in airport excellence.
 
From Europe, Paris Charles de Gaulle led the pack at No. 7, with others like Rome, Munich, Zurich, Helsinki, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam also in the top 20.
 
Vancouver International was the only airport from the Americas in the top 20 (No. 13), while Cape Town Airport was recognised as Africa’s Best Airport and for Best Staff Service in the region.
 

World’s top 20 airports of 2025

 
  1. Singapore Changi
  2. Doha Hamad
  3. Tokyo Haneda
  4. Seoul Incheon
  5. Tokyo Narita
  6. Hong Kong
  7. Paris CDG
  8. Rome Fiumicino
  9. Munich
  10. Zurich
  11. Dubai
  12. Helsinki-Vantaa
  13. Vncouver
  14. Istanbul
  15. Vienna
  16. Melbourne
  17. Centrair Nagoya
  18. Copenhagen
  19. Amsterdam Schiphol
  20. Bahrain
[Source: Skytrax]

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

