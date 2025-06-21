Home / India News / Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight

Air India
AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons. | Representational
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:16 AM IST
A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MumbaiAir IndiaHyderabad

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

