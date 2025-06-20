Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

The projects were approved at the seventh meeting of the State-Level Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) on Thursday. These include a ₹8,010 crore project in Kadapa by Adani Renewable Energy and investments worth ₹10,900 crore in various districts by Adani Hydro Energy Four and Adani Hydro Energy One. Adani’s investments are expected to create 10,500 jobs.

IT company Cognizant Technology Solutions will invest almost Rs 1,582.98 crore to set up a campus in Visakhapatnam, where the state government will give it land for a nominal rate of just 99 paisa. The project is expected to create 8,000 jobs over the years. Cognizant has sought 21.31 acres of land at Kapulauppada under the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority.