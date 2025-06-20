Home / India News / No fuel in Delhi for old vehicles registered anywhere in India from July 1

No fuel in Delhi for old vehicles registered anywhere in India from July 1

EOL vehicles means the diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
All end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, that means the diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years irrespective of the states they are registered in, will not be given fuel in Delhi starting July 1, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) clarified on Friday.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Topics :Breaking NewsAuto industryFuelCar scrappingAir quality

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

