Nexa Evergreen land Scam: ED raids 24 sites across Rajasthan, Gujarat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a large-scale search operation at 24 locations across Rajasthan and Gujarat in connection with a money laundering case worth ₹2,700 crore linked to the Nexa Evergreen project.

“ED has recorded an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) on the basis of FIRs filed by Rajasthan Police against Nexa Evergreen. They duped investors to the tune of ₹2,700 crore by luring them with promises of high returns and land plots in Dholera city, Gujarat. Searches were conducted at 24 locations in Sikar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, and Ahmedabad,” sources said.

Firm lured 62,000 investors with plots and returns

The company is accused of defrauding nearly 62,000 individuals, primarily by offering affordable flats and land parcels in Dholera, Gujarat. In cases where land could not be allotted, investors were promised high-interest returns. Although some received possession initially, the scheme was later exposed as fraudulent, leaving most investors without recourse. A senior official told Business Standard that the company had raised around ₹2,700 crore from investors through misleading assurances. Promoters targeted commoners, government staff The company’s promoters, Subhash Bijarniya and Ranveer Bijarniya—both from Sikar in Rajasthan—allegedly targeted both civilians and government employees, including members of the police and armed forces. The duo marketed a scheme that promised to double investments within 14 months.