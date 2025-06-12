Delhi hits 51.9°C 'real feel' temperature: What is it & why does it matter?

It’s not just hot in Delhi — it feels hotter than ever. The national capital is reeling under a brutal heatwave , with actual temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius and the 'real feel' or heat index soaring to a staggering 51.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to a PTI report. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning residents of extreme heat-related health risks.

What is ‘real feel’ temperature?

Often referred to as the heat index, the real feel temperature is a calculated value that combines actual air temperature with relative humidity to indicate how hot it feels to the human body. When humidity is high, sweat evaporates less efficiently, making it harder for the body to cool itself — and making the air feel much hotter. In contrast, dry air allows faster evaporation, slightly reducing heat stress.

According to the US National Weather Service, a heat index of 51.9 degrees Celsius falls under the 'extreme danger' category, where heat stroke and exhaustion are very likely with prolonged exposure or physical activity. While Delhi recorded a peak temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar, the oppressive humidity made it feel far worse — akin to walking into a furnace. This effect is intensified in urban settings due to the urban heat island effect, where concrete and asphalt trap and radiate heat long after sunset. ALSO READ: Datanomics: India's heatwave crisis at boiling point; economic risks mount At 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Ayanagar topped the city’s heat chart at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam (44.5 degrees Celsius), Ridge (43.6 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (43.5 degrees Celsius), Lodi Road (43.4 degrees Celsius), and Safdarjung (43.3 degrees Celsius). Mayur Vihar saw the 'lowest' at 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Is ‘real feel’ temperature officially tracked in India? Not exactly. The IMD has clarified that while the heat index is a useful indicator, it is not an official metric in India’s weather bulletins. “It fluctuates throughout the day based on temperature and humidity changes, and we do not maintain formal records of it,” an IMD official told PTI. ALSO READ: India's deadly heatwaves worsen, but data gap masks true death toll However, the IMD has begun issuing experimental localised heat index alerts during prolonged heatwaves. Other countries, including the US and Japan, use real feel metrics and Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) to assess heat stress, incorporating factors such as solar radiation and wind speed.

Some relief in sight According to the IMD, Delhi may see a shift in weather conditions starting Thursday, June 12, with light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) expected. From June 13, the red alert may be downgraded to yellow, although heatwave-like conditions may linger. ALSO READ: Delhi braces for over 44 degrees heat as IMD forecasts dry spell this week Daytime highs are likely to remain around 42 degrees Celsius until mid-June. Between June 14 and 17, no official heatwave is forecast, and by June 18, temperatures may dip below 40 degrees Celsius, with light showers predicted on June 16 and 17.

North India bakes, hills overflow The heat crisis isn’t confined to Delhi. Punjab and Haryana are also under red alerts for June 12–13. The IMD has urged the public, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activity during peak hours. ALSO READ: Delhi on red alert as heat index hits 51.9°C; relief expected post June 13 Meanwhile, hill stations like Nainital are witnessing an influx of tourists desperate to escape the heat. Reports show severe traffic congestion and overcrowding, making the search for respite far from serene.