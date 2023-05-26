Home / India News / Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight AI185 landed back safely in the national capital.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said in a statement.

The airline also said it is making alternate arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

Topics :Air IndiaCanada

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

