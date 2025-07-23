Home / India News / Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watch

Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watch

Before Dhankhar, two V-Ps - V V Giri in 1969 and R Venkataraman in 1987 - resigned from office before completing their term

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Former Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
Former Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 with 751 days remaining in his tenure, citing health reasons. Before Dhankhar, two V-Ps — V V Giri in 1969 and R Venkataraman in 1987 — resigned from office before completing their term.
 
As a chair of the Rajya Sabha (RS), Dhankhar’s legacy is a mixed bag. While the average number of hours the RS functioned  during his tenure was lower than his two predecessors, the upper house exceeded 100 per cent of its scheduled time during the Budget sessions of 2024 and 2025. 
 
Rajya Sabha productivity in V-P Dhankhar’s tenure  During Hamid Ansari’s second tenure (11 August 2012 to 10 August 2017), the RS functioned for an average 89 hours per session. His successor, M Venkaiah Naidu’s term (11 August 2017 to 10 August 2022) saw an average of 74 hours. Dhankhar’s term saw lowest average of 57 hours.

Topics :ParliamentVice Presidentindian politics

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

