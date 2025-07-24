Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

The plea urged the court to declare non-mandating of six airbags a violation of Articles 14 & 21 besides seeking a direction to authorities concerned to enhance vehicle safety mechanisms

Supreme Court
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told the petitioner to make a representation to the government. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea to ensure installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles and said the matter was exclusively within the policy domain.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told the petitioner to make a representation to the government. 

The petitioner said he had already given a representation to the government on May 17.

"The prayers made in the writ petition are exclusively within the domain of policy to be framed by the executive. We are, therefore, not inclined to entertain the present petition," the bench said. 

If the petitioner has made a representation to the Centre, the bench said, the same would be considered on its own merits.

The plea urged the court to declare non-mandating of six airbags was a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution besides seeking a direction to authorities concerned to enhance vehicle safety mechanisms.

While Article 14 deals with equality before the law, Article 21 provides for the protection of life and personal liberty.

Supreme Court airbags Passenger Vehicles

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

