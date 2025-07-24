Home / India News / Jal Jeevan Mission hit by water scarcity, terrain, and fund delays: Govt

Jal Jeevan Mission hit by water scarcity, terrain, and fund delays: Govt

The deadline of Jal Jeevan Mission was extended from 2024 to 2028 in the last budget

Karnataka Minister V Somanna
Rising construction costs and limited technical capacity at the local level have further impacted the pace of implementation, V. Somanna said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Water scarcity, difficult terrain, and delays in state funding are among the key hurdles slowing down the government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) that aims to provide tap water to every rural household, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The deadline of Jal Jeevan Mission was extended from 2024 to 2028 in the last budget.

In a written response, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna said several states have reported constraints such as lack of dependable water sources in drought-prone and desert regions, groundwater contamination, scattered rural habitations, and delays in obtaining statutory clearances.

Rising construction costs and limited technical capacity at the local level have further impacted the pace of implementation, he said.

Some states have also failed to release their matching share of funds on time, leading to bottlenecks in ongoing projects.

To overcome these issues, Somanna said the Centre has launched initiatives like the Nal Jal Mitra programme to train skilled local workers, and set up state and district programme management units to strengthen execution capacity.

The government said it is also promoting source sustainability through rainwater harvesting, borewell recharge structures, greywater reuse, and rejuvenation of water bodies, in convergence with schemes such as MGNREGS, watershed programmes, and Finance Commission grants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: From semiconductors to cybersecurity, we shall create the future together, says PM Modi

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 6 retiring members, P Wilson re-elected

ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

IIT Guwahati converts bamboo into high-performance automotive materials

Topics :Jal Jeevan Missiongovernment of IndiaWater scarcityrural householdsMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story